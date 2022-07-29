Lansing Police celebrate 17 years of Special Olympics support

By Jace Harper
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is encouraging the public to get involved with Special Olympics in Michigan.

One officer in particular, Sergeant Mandi Beasinger, says it’s a cause she looks forward to promoting every year.

“It’s kind of indescribable, to tell you the truth,” Beasinger said.

Sergeant Beasinger has been helping with the Special Olympics for 17 years. Each year, the Lansing Police Department promotes the event by doing things like a midnight torch run, a frozen 5k and even a polar plunge.

“It’s really almost a humbling experience to see how much these athletes can do in life,” Beasinger said.

Beasinger says one of the best parts about doing this year after year is the relationships she gets to build.

“The athletes that we see, I have those that are on social media that will contact me,” Beasinger said. “I’ve had athletes that are on their way up to the summer games that are from the Detroit area that will stop at the Lansing Police Department just to take a picture here. They know who you are, and they remember your names.”

Beasinger said, for some of the athletes, it’s their first time interacting with a police officer.

“One of my good friends-- she’s a detective here, Kasha Osborn- she’s fluent in sign language,” Beasinger said. “We were at one of our events and there was a chaperone that was trying to translate for one of the athletes and she jumped right in. And he had never communicated with law enforcement officer in that way and he just started crying because someone could talk to him from our profession.”

Sergeant Beasinger is encouraging everyone to show their support for these Special Olympic athletes on July 31 in Hamtramck, as they host the unified cup for the first time.

Events kick off at 10 a.m. with a 2.5 run, followed by a soccer tournament.

