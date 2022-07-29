Jackson County Sheriff’s Office introduces new uniforms

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - While they look the same, the new Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s uniforms are made with a more durable, lighter and less-expensive material.

The new uniforms were introduced Friday. Additionally, sheriff’s deputies will now wear a vest in order to take the weight of the equipment off their hips and distribute it more evenly.

Deputies said the new uniform is more comfortable.

