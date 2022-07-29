Jackson County Sheriff’s Office introduces new uniforms
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - While they look the same, the new Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s uniforms are made with a more durable, lighter and less-expensive material.
The new uniforms were introduced Friday. Additionally, sheriff’s deputies will now wear a vest in order to take the weight of the equipment off their hips and distribute it more evenly.
Deputies said the new uniform is more comfortable.
Read next:
- Hundreds of Eaton Township voters receive absentee ballots for wrong districts
- Michigan Court of Claims judge delays minimum wage increase, paid leave
- Driver, infant uninjured in Ionia crash between vehicle, building
- Major Lansing road shut down as inspect aftermath of truck crash
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.