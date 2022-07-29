Driver, infant uninjured in Ionia crash between vehicle, building

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Police believe faulty brakes were the cause of a Friday morning collision in Ionia.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of State and Hackett streets. Authorities said faulty brakes caused the vehicle to crash into the side of a garage.

The driver and an infant child were removed from the vehicle’s rear hatch. Authorities said they were not injured in the collision.

A driver and an infant were uninjured in a July 29, 2022 crash in Ionia. (WILX)

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

