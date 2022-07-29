Driver critically injured in head-on collision with semi truck north in west Michigan
ENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The driver of a pickup truck was hospitalized Friday following a crash in Newaygo County.
According to authorities, the crash was on 120th Street in Ensley Township. Police said a westbound pickup truck crossed the centerline near Locust Avenue and struck an eastbound semi truck head-on.
Emergency crews had to extradite the pickup truck driver, who was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.
The driver of the semi truck was uninjured.
