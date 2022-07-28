Your Health: Sudden cardiac arrest in student athletes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The impact of sudden cardiac arrest can be quick and deadly.

The condition happens when there’s an abnormality in the heart’s electrical system that abruptly stops the heartbeat. It may sound like it’s a disease that only impacts adults, but sudden cardiac arrest is one of leading causes of death for student athletes.

“One in 300 will carry a form of cardiovascular disease that predisposes them to have a risk of sudden cardiac arrest,” said Dr. Gul Dadlani.

If not treated properly within minutes, sudden cardiac arrest is fatal in 92% of cases. School physicals are designed to check if a student is fit to play.

“There are studies that show that 90-96% of things that are going to kill our kids are missed on that standard physical,” said Shawn Sima.

Parents should look out for chest pains, shortness of breath or if their child becomes dizzy and passes out with exercise. However, most student athletes don’t experience any symptoms at all before sudden cardiac arrest, so the best form of prevention to get your child an electrocardiogram screening, which isn’t included in a standard physical.

