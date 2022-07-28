Two men charged in homicide set to face judge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday two of three men arraigned on murder charges from a September shooting in Lansing will face a judge for a probable cause conference.

Jaylin Leek, 16, Damari Ware, 18, and Malachi McAbee, 19, are facing multiple charges, including felonies. Leek and Ware were scheduled to appear next in 56th District court while McAbee will appear next month.

Police say they were involved in a shooting on September 20 in a parking lot on Hunters Ridge Drive. As a result of that shooting, a 17-year-old man died.

Below are the charges the three men face along with their bond amounts and hearing times.

Damari Ware

CHARGE:

Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm

Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed

Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon

Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm

Bond: $2M

Ware is scheduled next in 56th District court for a Probable Cause Conference on July 28th at 8:30 a.m.

Malachi McAbee

CHARGE:

Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm

Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed

Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon

Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm

Count 7: Lying to a Peace Officer – Violent Crime Investigation

Bond: $1M

McAbee’s Probable Cause Conference is set for August 29 at 9 a.m.

Jaylin Leek

CHARGE:

Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm

Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed

Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon

Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm

Count 7: Lying to a Peace Officer – Violent Crime Investigation

Bond: $2M

Leek is scheduled next in 56th District court for a Probable Cause Conference at 1:15 p.m.

