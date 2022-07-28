Advertisement

Two men charged in homicide set to face judge

18-year-old Damari Ware (left) and 16-year-old Jaylin Leek (right) are charged along with...
18-year-old Damari Ware (left) and 16-year-old Jaylin Leek (right) are charged along with 19-year-old Malachi McAbee (not pictured) in a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead in Lansing in September 2021.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday two of three men arraigned on murder charges from a September shooting in Lansing will face a judge for a probable cause conference.

Jaylin Leek, 16, Damari Ware, 18, and Malachi McAbee, 19, are facing multiple charges, including felonies. Leek and Ware were scheduled to appear next in 56th District court while McAbee will appear next month.

Police say they were involved in a shooting on September 20 in a parking lot on Hunters Ridge Drive. As a result of that shooting, a 17-year-old man died.

Below are the charges the three men face along with their bond amounts and hearing times.

Damari Ware

CHARGE:

  • Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree
  • Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree
  • Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm
  • Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed
  • Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon
  • Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm

Bond: $2M

Ware is scheduled next in 56th District court for a Probable Cause Conference on July 28th at 8:30 a.m.

Malachi McAbee

CHARGE:

  • Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree
  • Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree
  • Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm
  • Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed
  • Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon
  • Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm
  • Count 7: Lying to a Peace Officer – Violent Crime Investigation

Bond: $1M

McAbee’s Probable Cause Conference is set for August 29 at 9 a.m.

Jaylin Leek

CHARGE:

  • Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree
  • Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree
  • Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm
  • Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed
  • Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon
  • Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm
  • Count 7: Lying to a Peace Officer – Violent Crime Investigation

Bond: $2M

Leek is scheduled next in 56th District court for a Probable Cause Conference at 1:15 p.m.

