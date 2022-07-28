Staudt’s Rising Stars: Cash Jacob

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Cash Jacob
By Fred Heumann
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Cash Jacob from Jackson.

Cash excels at baseball, football and basketball. He is a great teammate and a hard worker. He just completed Mileage Club and placed first in the school with 115 miles.

When he is not playing a sport, he takes jujitsu classes and guitar lessons. He loves to be outdoors and enjoys riding his dirt bike, going fishing and playing golf.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Logan Sweet
Body of Michigan man missing since Sunday found
14-year-old boy dies in collision involving stopped semi on I-96
A rollover crash on July 26, 2022 closed the ramp to US-127 in Lansing.
US-127 ramp in Lansing blocked by 45,000 pounds of steel from overturned semi
‘Nearly impossible to trace’ - Michigan couple loses $350,000 in bitcoin ATM scam
Traffic alert: Residents asked to avoid Cedar Street, Willoughby Road in Lansing due to collision

Latest News

Michigan State University football's Xavier Henderson, Jayden Reed, head coach Mel Tucker, and...
Spartans exude swagger to wrap up Big Ten Media Days
Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh addresses the Media at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis,...
Big Ten Media Day 1: Michigan Wolverines with lofty goals for ‘22 season
They previously wore them from 1996-2001
Pistons announce return of teal uniforms - News 10 at 11 p.m.
Central Michigan FB Coach Jim McElwain recovering from seizure