Staudt’s Rising Stars: Cash Jacob

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Cash Jacob from Jackson.

Cash excels at baseball, football and basketball. He is a great teammate and a hard worker. He just completed Mileage Club and placed first in the school with 115 miles.

When he is not playing a sport, he takes jujitsu classes and guitar lessons. He loves to be outdoors and enjoys riding his dirt bike, going fishing and playing golf.

