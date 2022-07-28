Spartans exude swagger to wrap up Big Ten Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans wrapped up Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, taking center stage to preview their 2022 football season.

And they looked pretty good while doing it. Especially senior wide receiver Jayden Reed.

“I got the snakeskin kicks, the pants, black jacket,” Reed said. “I didn’t put the glasses on, but I’ll throw them on for you - got the glasses, the turtle neck, and the chain. I think I’m best dressed for sure.”

Didn't get to see everyone during the two #B1GMediaDays, but it's safe to assume @JaydenReed5 was rocking probably one of the icier fits in Indy 🥶👀 @MSU_Football @kellanbuddy pic.twitter.com/ieTtCuj9Em — Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) July 27, 2022

That’s something you call swagger. It starts with the program as a whole and with head coach Mel Tucker.

News 10 asked all four Spartans on hand what swagger means to them.

“Look good feel good play good,” Reed said. “That brings you a lot of confidence in your game, but at the end of the day it’s how you perform, but sometimes it does feel good to look good. That makes you play good sometimes for sure.”

Junior quarterback Payton Thorne added that swagger leads to confidence.

“You have to have some type of swagger about you. That’s confidence and that comes from preparation,” Thorne said. “I think we’ve done a good job of preparing in the offseason so far, so I think we have some swagger.”

Coming off an 11-2 season last year, there’s plenty of reason for the team to have swagger and confidence. That confidence is key, along with leadership and knowing how to win games.

The Spartans have a lot of experience and know what it takes to succeed. But they say that confidence is most important.

“We feel good about the work we’re putting in,” said senior safety Xavier Henderson. “That’s the swagger that you’re talking about comes from...we’re confident because we’re putting in the work.”

For Coach Tucker, it’s all about hard work.

“I believe that you get confidence through hard work, consistently. Everyone trusting the process,” Coach Tucker said. “I believe that you can have confidence. Is it confidence, is it swagger? I’m not sure, but you need to believe in what you’re doing.”

The Spartans looking very confident to end Big Ten Media Days. They brought three of the more top-notch guys that they need to bring for the program. Certainly, the leadership guys and the skills guys.

The 2022 season kicks off is September 2 against Western Michigan University.

