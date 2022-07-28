New USPS election division will oversee mail-in ballots

FILE - A USPS logo adorns the back doors of United States Postal Service delivery vehicles as...
FILE - A USPS logo adorns the back doors of United States Postal Service delivery vehicles as they proceed westbound along 20th Street from Stout Street and the main post office in downtown Denver, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. USPS plans to substantially increase the number of electric-powered vehicles it’s buying to replace its fleet of aging delivery trucks, officials said Wednesday, July 20, 2022.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Postal Service is creating a division to handle election mail issues as part of an effort to ensure swift and secure delivery of ballots for the 2022 midterm election, officials said Wednesday.

The idea behind the creation of the Election and Government Mail Services is to have a permanent division dedicated to dealing with election matters, instead of handling issues one at a time as in the past.

Adrienne Marshall, executive director of the division, said Wednesday that the services will oversee “election mail strike teams” in every local and district community to address any problems that might arise.

“We are fully committed to the secure and timely delivery of the nation’s election mail,” she said.

The Postal Service was dogged by backlogs and questions ahead of the 2020 presidential election, in which more than 135 million ballots were delivered to and from voters.

Despite the pandemic, the Postal Service said it delivered 97.9% of ballots from voters to election officials within three days, and 99.89% of ballots were delivered within seven days, in the 2020 election.

The Postal Service is sending guidance letters to election officials in each state and territory this week.

Postal workers are already hard at work delivering ballots this year. So far, nearly 40 million ballots have been mailed to and from voters during primary elections, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Sweet
Body of Michigan man missing since Sunday found
14-year-old boy dies in collision involving stopped semi on I-96
A rollover crash on July 26, 2022 closed the ramp to US-127 in Lansing.
US-127 ramp in Lansing blocked by 45,000 pounds of steel from overturned semi
‘Nearly impossible to trace’ - Michigan couple loses $350,000 in bitcoin ATM scam
Traffic alert: Residents asked to avoid Cedar Street, Willoughby Road in Lansing due to collision

Latest News

Officials in Michigan say Volunteer Deputy Nichole Shuff has died after being thrown from her...
Volunteer deputy dies after being thrown from horse at county fair, authorities say
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Cash Jacob
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Cash Jacob
Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama execution set despite opposition from victim’s family
Child Tax Credit reportedly decreased child poverty in Michigan
Child Tax Credit reportedly decreased child poverty in Michigan
Child Tax Credit reportedly decreased child poverty in Michigan
Child Tax Credit reportedly decreased child poverty in Michigan