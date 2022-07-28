Advertisement

New charges in Highland Park shooting, a massive diamond found

A suspect in the Chicago-area July 4 shooting has been charged with 7 counts of murder and more charges are expected.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on our rain chances for Thursday ahead of a big warm up next week.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to take a look at the morning’s top stories including how Highland Park moves forward after the man charged in a 4th of July shooting faces new charges, a diamond in Africa is the largest one found in 300 years, and an update from Kellan Buddy and Joey Ellis for day two of Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

More:

Big warmup next week

Kremlin poker-faced on US swap offer to free Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan

JetBlue buys Spirit for $3.8 billion

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 28, 2022

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1916
  • Lansing Record Low: 43° 1874
  • Jackson Record High: 99º 1941
  • Jackson Record Low: 47º 1925

