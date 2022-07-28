Michigan Supreme Court rules state’s anti-discrimination law covers sexual orientation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, the state’s anti-discrimination law, covers sexual orientation.

In a 5-2 ruling, the Michigan Supreme Court said the word “sex” in Michigan’s civil rights law applies to sexual orientation and not just gender.

“Our residents deserve to live in a state that recognizes the value of diversity and rejects the notion that our own civil rights law could be used as a tool of discrimination,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “This ruling is not only a victory for the LGBTQ+ community, but for all Michigan residents, and one that’s long overdue.”

The lawsuit, Rouch World LLC et al v Michigan Department of Civil Rights et al, was brought by businesses that denied services to customers who were either a same-sex couple or an individual who was transitioning their gender identity.

