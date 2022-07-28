Michigan Supreme Court rules state’s anti-discrimination law covers sexual orientation

The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the Michigan Supreme Court.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, the state’s anti-discrimination law, covers sexual orientation.

In a 5-2 ruling, the Michigan Supreme Court said the word “sex” in Michigan’s civil rights law applies to sexual orientation and not just gender.

The ruling can be read below

“Our residents deserve to live in a state that recognizes the value of diversity and rejects the notion that our own civil rights law could be used as a tool of discrimination,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “This ruling is not only a victory for the LGBTQ+ community, but for all Michigan residents, and one that’s long overdue.”

The lawsuit, Rouch World LLC et al v Michigan Department of Civil Rights et al, was brought by businesses that denied services to customers who were either a same-sex couple or an individual who was transitioning their gender identity.

Background: Does a decades old Civil Rights law protect LGBTQ people? Michigan AG says it does

