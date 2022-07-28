Michigan now has 27 cases of monkeypox - Health officials urge caution

Dane Kelly
Jul. 28, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging anyone who may have been exposed to monkeypox to contact their local health department about vaccination.

As of Thursday, July 28, Michigan has 27 cases of monkeypox. There have been no confirmed cases in Mid-Michigan yet.

Contact information on Mid-Michigan health departments can be found below.

Monkeypox is spread mainly through skin-to-skin contact. It can also spread through bedsheets and other linens used by an infected person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes monkeypox as part of the same family of viruses as smallpox, but not chickenpox. It recommends the vaccine to be given to within four days from the exposure date.

If given between four and 14 days after the date of exposure, vaccination may reduce the symptoms, but might not prevent monkeypox.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include the following:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion

More information can be found on the CDC’s official website here or on the MDHHS’ website here.

