Michigan energy companies offer advice as temperatures rise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Temperatures are expected to climb to nearly 100 degrees in early August, which will have a lot of people relying on air conditioning to stay cool.

For those comfortable with the temperatures inside, it can make for an uncomfortable surprise when your energy bill arrives.

It can be a sobering feeling getting a power bill that’s higher than anticipated. Several energy providers in Michigan said the answer to that stress is to simply pick up the phone.

“We want to help you. We don’t want to shut people off, " said Amy Adamy, with Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL). “The best thing that you can do as a customer if you’re struggling a little bit or a lot is to reach out. The worst thing you can do is not contact BWL.”

Brian Wheeler, with Consumers Energy, and Adamy both explained what a phone call can do - not just for their customers, but for every Michigander struggling to pay their bill.

“Really, the first and best resource for people who find themselves in a difficult situation is to call 211,” Wheeler said. “211 is a free resource that is nonprofit. It connects people with nonprofit organizations across the state.”

“There’s a lot of information that they can connect you where there is money in the community,” Adamy said.

The good news is that most power companies will give ample notice before cutting off a customer’s electricity, which is why it’s good to keep them informed of your situation.

“We encourage people, don’t get yourself into that space. Just give us a call so we can help you,” Adamy said.

Aside from your utility bills, 211 is also a resource for food, housing and healthcare needs. More information on 211 can be found on its official website here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.