Man sentenced to 1 year for bomb threat at Michigan Capitol

A man who admitted to calling in a bomb threat at the Michigan Capitol has been sentenced Wednesday to one year in jail
Michael Chad Varrone
Michael Chad Varrone
By AP
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man who admitted to calling in a bomb threat at the Michigan Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to one year in jail, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Michael Varrone, 49, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty last month to false report or threat of bomb/harmful device. Prosecutors dismissed two terrorism charges against him.

Judge James Jamo sentenced Varrone to one year in the Ingham County Jail with no possibility of early release and three years’ probation, Nessel said. Varrone must also undergo mental health treatment.

Varrone was accused of calling the Michigan House six times on Dec. 12 and on at least one occasion threatening Rep. Cynthia Johnson and her family. Days earlier, Johnson — a Detroit Democrat who is Black — had taken to social media to warn “Trumpers” after saying she received at least one racist threat that she should be lynched after a Republican-led committee heard baseless allegations of widespread election fraud from then-President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

