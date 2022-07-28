Loving Lansing Like a Local at Lansing Brewing Company

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our Love Lansing Like a Local feature this week is the Makers & Shakers Beverage Trail. These craft beverage makers are just a few of the dozens of attractions in the Capital region ready to welcome you this summer.

From museums and science centers to arts and outdoor activities, you’ll discover adventures for all ages right in your own backyard.

Play, explore and support local.

Plan your summer of fun and find all the participating locations at https://www.lansing.org/lovelansing/

