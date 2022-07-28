Deputy exposed to fentanyl by inmate, robotic zombie spiders could be the future

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shows us the chances of rain for the upcoming weekend and how hot we can expect it to get next week.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On the Wednesday afternoon edition of the Now Desk, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shows us the chances of rain for the upcoming weekend and how hot we can expect it to get next week.

A Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl by an inmate. We hear from that deputy and Sheriff Chris Swanson about what happened. Plus a dinosaur skeleton could be yours along with the naming rights, and how scientists are making robotic zombie spiders.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 28, 2022

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1916
  • Lansing Record Low: 43° 1874
  • Jackson Record High: 99º 1941
  • Jackson Record Low: 47º 1925

