Lansing Police hosting Citizens Police Academy

The academy is a free, nine-week course that starts in September.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you have ever wondered what it’s like to be a police officer, now is your chance.

The Lansing Police Department is hosting a Citizen’s Police Academy in September. The academy is a free, nine-week course running from Sept. 7 until Nov. 2.

To participate, you must be at least 18 years old and either live or work in the City of Lansing. Participants will learn patrol tactics, and crime scene investigation skills and will ride along with the police.

Registration is now open. If you want to sign up, head to LansingMI.gov.

