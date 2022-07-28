Green Oak Township intersection to close for 3 months for roundabout construction
Construction is expected to be completed Nov. 15.
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A construction project will cause the intersection of Winans Lake and Rickett roads in Green Oak Township to close for more than three months.
More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map
According to the Livingston County Michigan Emergency Management, the three-way junction will close Aug. 8 and be replaced by a roundabout. Authorities said the construction will impact traffic significantly in the area.
A detour will be available along Hamburg, Maltby and Whitmore Lake roads.
A map of the detour routes can be seen above.
Construction is expected to be completed Nov. 15.
Read next:
- Michigan sheriff’s deputy dies following injuries from accident
- 2022 Kids Count data released - see where Mid-Michigan lands
- City of Jackson selling vacant lots for new homes - see the full list
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.