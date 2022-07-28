Green Oak Township intersection to close for 3 months for roundabout construction

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A construction project will cause the intersection of Winans Lake and Rickett roads in Green Oak Township to close for more than three months.

According to the Livingston County Michigan Emergency Management, the three-way junction will close Aug. 8 and be replaced by a roundabout. Authorities said the construction will impact traffic significantly in the area.

A detour will be available along Hamburg, Maltby and Whitmore Lake roads.

Construction is expected to be completed Nov. 15.

