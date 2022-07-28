Green Oak Township intersection to close for 3 months for roundabout construction

The intersection of Winans Lake and Rickett roads will close for at least three months.
The intersection of Winans Lake and Rickett roads will close for at least three months.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A construction project will cause the intersection of Winans Lake and Rickett roads in Green Oak Township to close for more than three months.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to the Livingston County Michigan Emergency Management, the three-way junction will close Aug. 8 and be replaced by a roundabout. Authorities said the construction will impact traffic significantly in the area.

A detour will be available along Hamburg, Maltby and Whitmore Lake roads.

A map of the detour routes can be seen above.

Construction is expected to be completed Nov. 15.

