Grand Ledge Public Schools superintendent to resign due to ‘unexpected health issue’

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools will resign, the district announced Thursday.

Dr. Marcus Davenport said he will resign as superintendent on Aug. 5. due to an “unexpected and serious health issue.”

The school board will hold a meeting Aug. 5 to discuss Davenport’s resignation.

Davenport became the district’s superintendent in July 2021. Prior to that, he was the superintendent for the Beecher Community School District in Flint.

“From his very first day at our district just over a year ago, Dr. Davenport has approached his work with an unmatched focus and sense of urgency,” said school board president Jon Shiflett. “The nature of his health challenges now requires that he and his family take that same approach on a personal level so that he can make a full recovery.”

