Distracted driving believed to be factor in fatal I-94 crash

Michigan State Police investigating a July 27, 2022 multiple-vehicle crash on I-94.
Michigan State Police investigating a July 27, 2022 multiple-vehicle crash on I-94.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police believe distracted driving played a role in a fatal Wednesday crash.

According to authorities, the collision happened on I-94 near Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Pittsfield Township just before 5:45 p.m. Police said a 29-year-old driver from Rives Junction struck a vehicle that had slowed down for traffic. The at-fault vehicle rolled and struck two other vehicles.

Police said Jeremy Keith Cornett, a 41-year-old man from Taylor, was in the first vehicle struck. He died at the scene.

There were no injuries to anyone in the other two vehicles that were struck.

Police are investigating the driver from Rives Junction for suspected distracted driving.

