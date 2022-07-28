City of Jackson selling vacant lots for new homes - see the full list

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents and developers that are looking for space to build new homes can now look at properties within the City of Jackson, where the Property Sales Program recently expanded to include “buildable lots.”

The city defines a buildable lot as a vacant lot or combination of properties big enough to allow the new construction of either a single-family home or a multi-residential complex.

Some of the highlights of the program include:

The City will sell these lots for as low as $362.50

Water/sewer connection discount of up to 100%

Priority site plan review

Priority property development meetings with City officials

New home construction in an already established neighborhood that’s close to parks, schools, and amenities

For the past two years, the City Manager’s Office has amped up efforts to sell over 800 vacant properties that are owned by the city. Since the end of 2020, city officials have sold 136 vacant side lots and 34 existing properties, totaling $457,100 in added revenue.

That added revenue goes to the City’s General Fund to fuel services such as streets, parks, and public safety.

City Manager Jonathan Greene says the program helps the entire community.

“We understand the need for more affordable housing in the community and this is something we can do to help,” Greene said. “The buildable lots are a low-cost solution for residents looking to build a new home. You’ll also have the extra benefit of living close to everything Jackson has to offer.”

For a full list of qualifications for buying a lot and to see a list of available properties, click HERE.

Side lots are considered parcels too small for new construction that are sold to adjacent neighbors to add to their property.

Existing properties are parcels that have a standing home, apartment complex or commercial building on the site.

Some lots for sale in the City of Jackson, Michigan are going for as low as $362. (City of Jackson)

