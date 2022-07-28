Child Tax Credit reportedly decreased child poverty in Michigan

“It especially helped with rent.”
"It especially helped with rent."
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For a lot of families, the Child Tax Credit was a godsend during the pandemic. A new report from Kids Count shows that the tax credit helped bring more children in Mid-Michigan out of poverty. Now that the extra money has run out, many families are left wondering how they’ll make ends meet.

Jennifer Braden, a working mother, is one example. She has two kids, ages three and five. Braden told News 10 that the extra money each month made a huge difference in her household.

“We had an easier time affording Christmas and gas, and just all the normal everyday expenses,” said Braden.

Braden works at Kelly’s in downtown Lansing. She said the money she makes in the first hour at work pays for parking. The rest of her check is split between gas, food, bills and her kids. When she heard the $500 per kid monthly checks were going away, she had one thought.

“It made me more nervous on if we were going to be able to get everything paid,” said Braden.

Braden said if the extra money from the Child Tax Credit were made permanent, it would do more than just help families with low wages.

“The Child Tax Credit really helps the community. Not just the low income households but it helps business and everything else because it puts more money back into the community,” said Braden.

She said her family was able to eat out and support the community.

Kelsey Perdue, Director of Kids Count in Michigan, said they’re working on finding new ways to make the $500 Child Tax Credit a permanent check that families will get every month.

“I think we want to be a state where people want to raise their children and have a family, and people want to come into work. So, these sorts of policy changes are something that we can all get behind to have short-term and long-term impacts,” said Perdue.

Kids Count researchers said making COVID-era policy changes permanent will help keep more families above the poverty line. They’re also suggesting making more people eligible for child care subsidies. Some members of Congress want to make the higher Child Tax Credit permanent – but they’re aren’t enough votes to do so.

