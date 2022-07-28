Advertisement

Black family sues Sesame Place, alleging discrimination

A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Street-themed amusement park for $25 million in federal court over claims of racial discrimination.

They say multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of a video, shared widely on social media, showing two other Black girls apparently being snubbed by a costumed employee during a parade at the park.

A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place. (Source: @__JODIII__/INSTAGRAM/WPVI/CNN)

Sesame Place apologized in a statement and promised more training for its employees after the video went viral earlier this month.

The park is in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia.

