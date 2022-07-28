2022 Kids Count data released - see where Mid-Michigan lands

The data identifies state and county trends that affect students in four different categories.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan League for Public Policy released the 2022 kids count data identifying state and county trends that affect students in four different categories: economic security, education, health and safety, and family and community.

The data profile for Michigan shows that the state has seen improvement in 10 of 14 key areas within the last decade.

Kelsey Perdue, Director for Kids Count Michigan says that the data can be a tool to help drive decision-making.

“No matter where you are or the role that you are in, whether you’re a lawmaker, you are a parent advocate, you’re a nonprofit leader the information in these annual data profiles gives you an understanding of how children and families are doing in our state,” Perdue said. “Where we are improving, where we are worsening, and then where might we focus our efforts.”

To read the full report and see where Mid-Michigan counties stack up compared to the rest of the state, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Logan Sweet
Body of Michigan man missing since Sunday found
14-year-old boy dies in collision involving stopped semi on I-96
A rollover crash on July 26, 2022 closed the ramp to US-127 in Lansing.
US-127 ramp in Lansing blocked by 45,000 pounds of steel from overturned semi
Traffic alert: Residents asked to avoid Cedar Street, Willoughby Road in Lansing due to collision
‘Nearly impossible to trace’ - Michigan couple loses $350,000 in bitcoin ATM scam

Latest News

The data identifies state and county trends that affect students in four different categories.
2022 Kids Count data released - see where Mid-Michigan lands
The City of Jackson, Michigan is now selling vacant lots for new home construction.
City of Jackson selling vacant lots for new homes - see the full list
First Alert Weather Midday Webcast 7/28/22
News 10 asked all four Spartans on hand what swagger means to them.
Spartans exude swagger to wrap up Big Ten Media Days