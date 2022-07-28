2022 Kids Count data released - see where Mid-Michigan lands

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan League for Public Policy released the 2022 kids count data identifying state and county trends that affect students in four different categories: economic security, education, health and safety, and family and community.

The data profile for Michigan shows that the state has seen improvement in 10 of 14 key areas within the last decade.

Kelsey Perdue, Director for Kids Count Michigan says that the data can be a tool to help drive decision-making.

“No matter where you are or the role that you are in, whether you’re a lawmaker, you are a parent advocate, you’re a nonprofit leader the information in these annual data profiles gives you an understanding of how children and families are doing in our state,” Perdue said. “Where we are improving, where we are worsening, and then where might we focus our efforts.”

To read the full report and see where Mid-Michigan counties stack up compared to the rest of the state, click HERE.

