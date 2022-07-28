11-year-old girl killed in Hillsdale County boat incident

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - An 11-year-old girl died Wednesday after being struck by a boat on Lake Michindoh.

According to authorities, the incident happened at about 3 p.m. near the Michindoh Conference Center. Officials said a lifeguard was operating a motorboat to tow 12 children on an inflatable tube when several children fell into the water.

When the boat operator returned to pick up the children, authorities said the motorboat struck an 11-year-old girl who was reportedly not seen in the water.

Officials said the lifeguard immediately jumped into the water to help the girl, who was transported to a dock at the conference center, where she was met by emergency responders.

She was rushed to Hillsdale County Hospital, where she died.

Officials said all children were wearing life jackets and helmets, weather conditions were favorable for boating and the boat operator has a Michigan boater safety certificate. A 29-year-old woman was also on the boat at the time as a spotter.

Authorities said the boat operator is cooperating with the investigation.

