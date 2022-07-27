Advertisement

Traffic alert: Residents asked to avoid Cedar Street, Willoughby Road in Lansing due to collision

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents are asked to avoid the intersection of Cedar Street and Willoughby Road due to a collision Tuesday night.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. and involved at least two vehicles.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and medical crews responded to the scene. It’s unknown if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

East Lansing, Meridian Township to receive $2 million grant for cleaner water
‘This my winning ticket’ -- Mega Millions jackpot now third largest ever
