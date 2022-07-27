Traffic alert: Residents asked to avoid Cedar Street, Willoughby Road in Lansing due to collision

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents are asked to avoid the intersection of Cedar Street and Willoughby Road due to a collision Tuesday night.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. and involved at least two vehicles.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and medical crews responded to the scene. It’s unknown if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

