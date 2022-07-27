Advertisement

Studio 10 Tidbit: National Bagpipe Appreciation Day

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bagpipe Appreciation Day is an annual holiday celebrated on July 27.

This day celebrates an ancient musical instrument known as the bagpipe. These musical instruments date back thousands of years and have become a part of the Scottish tradition. They have been used during battles, funerals, parades, weddings, and royal occasions.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A rollover crash on July 26, 2022 closed the ramp to US-127 in Lansing.
US-127 ramp in Lansing blocked by 45,000 pounds of steel from overturned semi
Man dies at Faster Horses Festival in Mid-Michigan
Traffic alert: Residents asked to avoid Cedar Street, Willoughby Road in Lansing due to collision
Michigan State Police investigating a July 26, 2022 crash that hospitalized three people.
3 hospitalized after vehicle rear-ends stopped semi on I-96
Capital Region International Airport adds new airline for non-stop flights to Orlando

Latest News

Studio 10 Tidbit 07/19/22
Studio 10 Tidbit: National Football Day
Studio 10 Tidbit: National Pecan Pie Day
Studio 10 Tidbit: National Pecan Pie Day
Studio 10 Tidbit
Studio 10 Tidbit: Elvis Presley loved interesting food combos
National Paul Bunyan Day
Studio 10 Tidbit: National Paul Bunyan Day facts