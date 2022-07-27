Studio 10 Tidbit: National Bagpipe Appreciation Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bagpipe Appreciation Day is an annual holiday celebrated on July 27.

This day celebrates an ancient musical instrument known as the bagpipe. These musical instruments date back thousands of years and have become a part of the Scottish tradition. They have been used during battles, funerals, parades, weddings, and royal occasions.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

