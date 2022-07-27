Sparrow Clinton Hospital shares tips for optimal sleep

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study from the American Heart Association shows just how important sleep is for our heart health.

About 70 million Americans have sleep apnea and other related sleep disorders. Doctors at the Sparrow Sleep Centers are help patients understand these conditions.

The Heart Association recommends adults get seven-to-nine hours of sleep each night depending on their age and other health factors. Children need even more.

People with sleep apnea are more likely to have inconsistent heart beats which is not good for their heart. Melisa Kniff, Respiratory Supervisor for Sparrow Clinton Hospital, shared some tips for optimal sleep.

“Important factors that you can do to help with your sleep health, set your bedtime and your wake time, try to sleep in a dark area, no TV’s, no electronics,” Kniff said. “Try to optimize your sleep the best you can. If you notice signs and symptoms of frequent headaches, snoring, moving around a lot in your sleep, those are signs that maybe you should be seen by a physician to assess for sleep apnea.”

Sparrow Clinton Hospital offers sleep studies to identify personal sleep disorders.

For more information you can visit Sparrow’s sleep disorder webpage.

