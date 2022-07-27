Outer space lands on a stamp, Michigan couple scammed and weather update from Colton Cichoraki
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki gives an update on the rain chances coming our way and when the heat will return.
How a Northern Michigan couple lost over a quarter of a million dollars in a scam, space images land on a stamp, an item that was worn on the moon sets a record at auction, and an update from Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis where it’s Michigan State’s turn at the podium.
More:
- Dodging a few showers Wednesday
- GM receives $2.5B loan for construction of battery cell plants
- Lottery jackpot grows to $1B, Big Ten Media Days check-in
- US signs off on 800,000 more doses of monkeypox vaccine
- Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing jacket sold for more than $2 million at auction
- Big Ten Media Day 1: Michigan Wolverines with lofty goals for ‘22 season
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 27, 2022:
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 100° 1894
- Lansing Record Low: 42° 1977
- Jackson Record High: 98º 1955
- Jackson Record Low: 48º 1977
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.