Outer space lands on a stamp, Michigan couple scammed and weather update from Colton Cichoraki

Michigan couple loses $350,000 in bitcoin ATM scam
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki gives an update on the rain chances coming our way and when the heat will return.

How a Northern Michigan couple lost over a quarter of a million dollars in a scam, space images land on a stamp, an item that was worn on the moon sets a record at auction, and an update from Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis where it’s Michigan State’s turn at the podium.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 27, 2022:

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 100° 1894
  • Lansing Record Low: 42° 1977
  • Jackson Record High: 98º 1955
  • Jackson Record Low: 48º 1977

