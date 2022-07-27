‘Open Murder’ -- Suspect charged in shooting death of Lansing man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect has been charged in a shooting that left one man in the hospital and another dead.

Around 8:40 p.m. on July 20, officers from the Lansing Police Department (LPD) responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Baker Street. While officers were driving to the call, staff at at a nearby hospital reported two patients arriving with gunshot wounds.

One victim, a 29-year-old man from Lansing, died from his injuries in the hospital. The second victim, a 29-year-old man from Detroit, survived his injuries but was kept at the hospital.

Background: Shooting leaves one dead, one in hospital in Lansing

Wednesday, the LPD announced that a suspect in the shooting has been charged.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Felipe Sotelo. Police say the Ingham County Prosecutors Office are charging Sotelo with homicide-open murder, assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

“Yesterday he was arraigned in front of Magistrate Millmore,” LPD said in an email. “Additional updates will be provided as they become available.”

Magistrate Millmore set bond at $200,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, or send a private message to the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

