Michigan State Police seek missing man - Residents asked to check security cameras, fields

Logan Thayer Sweet was last seen driving a 2022 Kawasaki 650.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a missing man on the state’s west side.

Logan Thayer Sweet was last seen Sunday at a concert at the Listening Room in Grand Rapids.

According to authorities, Sweet was last seen driving a 2022 Kawasaki 650 bike. Sweet is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 240 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Michigan State Police troopers used a helicopter Tuesday to search the area of Burnips and Dorr townships, northwest of Wayland. Residents of Allegan County are asked to check their fields and to review home surveillance footage to see if they captured a motorcycle pass between 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone who has seen Logan Thayer Sweet or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 269-792-2213 or Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.

More: Missing In Michigan

