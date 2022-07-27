Michigan sees lower gas prices -- Will they stick around?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Unstable -- that’s the term that has been used to describe gas prices as of late.

There was a significant spike at the beginning of summer and now we’re seeing some relief toward the end of it.

Have wee seen the end of the price drop? Adrienne Woodland, with the American Automobile Association (AAA), doesn’t think so.

“Prices have been high but we’ve been trying to deal with it and do what we need to do to stay successful,” said Marvell McClain.

McClain owns a small lawn care company. Even though he adjusted his prices to reflect gas prices, it’s still putting a dent in his income.

“I’m young -- up and running. I’m out here just trying to do right by the community,” McClain said.

“Lansing’s currently $4.46 a gallon for regular unleaded,” Woodland said. “That’s down about 15 cents, compared to last week.”

Woodland said it’s been an odd summer because the demand for gas has decreased, which is uncharacteristic for summer months. People typically use more gas for vacations and other outings while children are out of school.

However, she has a hunch people will take those last-minute outings, causing prices to go up a little, but generally the fall season is when prices come back down.

“We typically would see a decline in demand in the fall once kids are back to school and that summer travel season wanes down,” Woodland said.

But for people like McClain, it doesn’t matter how much it costs. He isn’t about to let it stop him.

“I mean, if it gets tight, it gets tight,” McClain said. “I’m just trying to do the right thing.”

Professor Steven Melnyk said he believes what the future holds for gas prices has to do with the war in Ukraine.

While the average price for regular unleaded in Michigan is $4.38 a gallon, there have been reports of some gas stations in Metro Detroit charging under four dollars.

