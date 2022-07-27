Advertisement

LIVE: Michigan couple loses $350,000 in scam, outer space lands on a stamp

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki gives an update on the rain chances coming our way and when the heat will return.

How a Northern Michigan couple lost over a quarter of a million dollars in a scam, space images land on a stamp, an item worn on the moon sells at auction, and an update from Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

More:

Dodging a few showers Wednesday

GM receives $2.5B loan for construction of battery cell plants

Lottery jackpot grows to $1B, Big Ten Media Days check-in

US signs off on 800,000 more doses of monkeypox vaccine

Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing jacket sold for more than $2 million at auction

Big Ten Media Day 1: Michigan Wolverines with lofty goals for ‘22 season

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 27, 2022:

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 100° 1894
  • Lansing Record Low: 42° 1977
  • Jackson Record High: 98º 1955
  • Jackson Record Low: 48º 1977

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A rollover crash on July 26, 2022 closed the ramp to US-127 in Lansing.
US-127 ramp in Lansing blocked by 45,000 pounds of steel from overturned semi
Man dies at Faster Horses Festival in Mid-Michigan
Traffic alert: Residents asked to avoid Cedar Street, Willoughby Road in Lansing due to collision
The intersection of Marsh and Haslett roads in Haslett was closed due to a July 22, 2022 crash.
Meridian Township Police identify driver, seek tips in fatal motorcycle crash
Capital Region International Airport adds new airline for non-stop flights to Orlando

Latest News

‘Nearly impossible to trace’ -- Michigan couple loses $350,000 in bitcoin ATM scam
Michigan Attorney General announces new tool for combatting elder abuse
Felipe Sotelo is accused of killing one man and seriously injuring another.
‘Open Murder’ -- Suspect charged in shooting death of Lansing man
The construction is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs.
GM receives $2.5B loan for construction of battery cell plants