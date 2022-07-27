Michigan Attorney General announces new tool for combatting elder abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new system created by the Michigan Department of the Attorney General aims to provide better protections for vulnerable adults in nursing homes.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday the State has launched a new complaint system that creates a direct line between the Department and facility administrators who may notice warning signs of financial exploitation.

The new system is now live. With it, nursing home administrators will provide information directly to the Department’s Health Care Fraud Division for follow up and investigation. In cases where concerned staff knows or has reason to believe that someone is using a nursing home resident’s assets or benefits for purposes other than the care, needs and wishes of the resident, a complaint may be filed online.

The complaint system is accessed directly through the Department’s website.

“The safety and security of nursing home residents is one of my department’s top priorities,” said Nessel. “This portal will provide an avenue for nursing home employees to report suspected embezzlement and financial exploitation. If a facility knows a resident has a stream of income, but their patient account is in the red, it may be a warning sign that someone is siphoning away the patient’s assets. That concern can be reported via this portal directly to our team to evaluate for investigation. We look forward to working collaboratively with the long-term care community to root out and prosecute any suspected abuse.”

Existing methods of reporting elder abuse remain in effect, including the Attorney General’s hotline. Members of the general public may make a complaint regarding nursing home abuse to by calling 1-800-24-ABUSE.

75% of the Department of Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division funding is received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $4,846,440 for federal fiscal year 2022. The remaining 25%, totaling $1,615,478, is funded by the State of Michigan.

