Meridian Township police seek woman for questioning in retail fraud investigation
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman.
According to authorities, the woman is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-3034).
