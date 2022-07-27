Advertisement

Meridian Township police seek woman for questioning in retail fraud investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-3034).(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman.

According to authorities, the woman is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-3034).

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A rollover crash on July 26, 2022 closed the ramp to US-127 in Lansing.
US-127 ramp in Lansing blocked by 45,000 pounds of steel from overturned semi
Man dies at Faster Horses Festival in Mid-Michigan
Traffic alert: Residents asked to avoid Cedar Street, Willoughby Road in Lansing due to collision
The intersection of Marsh and Haslett roads in Haslett was closed due to a July 22, 2022 crash.
Meridian Township Police identify driver, seek tips in fatal motorcycle crash
Capital Region International Airport adds new airline for non-stop flights to Orlando

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 7/27/2022 PM
14-year-old boy dies in collision involving stopped semi on I-96
Logan Thayer Sweet was last seen driving a 2022 Kawasaki 650.
Michigan State Police seek missing man - Residents asked to check security cameras, fields
Jackson Public Schools welcomes Crescenda Jones and Clifton Foster.
Jackson Public Schools welcomes new leaders