Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.02 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.

The new estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash on July 26, 2022 closed the ramp to US-127 in Lansing.
US-127 ramp in Lansing blocked by 45,000 pounds of steel from overturned semi
Man dies at Faster Horses Festival in Mid-Michigan
Traffic alert: Residents asked to avoid Cedar Street, Willoughby Road in Lansing due to collision
The intersection of Marsh and Haslett roads in Haslett was closed due to a July 22, 2022 crash.
Meridian Township Police identify driver, seek tips in fatal motorcycle crash
Capital Region International Airport adds new airline for non-stop flights to Orlando

Latest News

A Russian missile attack took place in Ukraine's Odesa region at the coastal village of Zatoka...
US rocket system enables Ukraine to strike key supply bridge
‘Nearly impossible to trace’ -- Michigan couple loses $350,000 in bitcoin ATM scam
James Webb Space Telescope Forever stamp
LIVE: Michigan couple loses $350,000 in scam, outer space lands on a stamp
Healthcare workers with New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene help people...
US signs off on 800,000 more doses of monkeypox vaccine
Biden thanked the medical team and everyone who wished him well during his bout with COVID-19,...
Biden 'feeling great' after testing negative for COVID