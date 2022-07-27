Advertisement

Lottery jackpot grows to $1B, Big Ten Media Days check-in

Lottery jackpot grows to $1B, Big Ten Media Days check-in
Lottery jackpot grows to $1B, Big Ten Media Days check-in(unsplash.com)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is in to give an update on the rain chances for the rest of the week.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to share the top-trending stories of the morning including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressing gun violence and News 10 Sports’ Kellan Buddy and Joey Ellis check-in from day one of Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. Plus what we’re working on for News 10 at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 27, 2022:

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 100° 1894
  • Lansing Record Low: 42° 1977
  • Jackson Record High: 98º 1955
  • Jackson Record Low: 48º 1977

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A rollover crash on July 26, 2022 closed the ramp to US-127 in Lansing.
US-127 ramp in Lansing blocked by 45,000 pounds of steel from overturned semi
Man dies at Faster Horses Festival in Mid-Michigan
Traffic alert: Residents asked to avoid Cedar Street, Willoughby Road in Lansing due to collision
The intersection of Marsh and Haslett roads in Haslett was closed due to a July 22, 2022 crash.
Meridian Township Police identify driver, seek tips in fatal motorcycle crash
Capital Region International Airport adds new airline for non-stop flights to Orlando

Latest News

The group discussed public safety and gun violence prevention measures.
Gov. Whitmer holds discussion on gun violence, public safety
Morning Update: A few spotty showers on Wednesday
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES HAVE LOFTY GOALS THIS SEASON
Michigan Wolverines have lofty goals for this season
Michigan sees lower gas prices - Will they stick around?