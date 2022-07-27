Lottery jackpot grows to $1B, Big Ten Media Days check-in
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is in to give an update on the rain chances for the rest of the week.
Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to share the top-trending stories of the morning including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressing gun violence and News 10 Sports’ Kellan Buddy and Joey Ellis check-in from day one of Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. Plus what we’re working on for News 10 at 11 a.m.
More:
- Dodging a few showers on Wednesday
- Gov. Whitmer holds discussion on gun violence, public safety
- No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
- Big Ten Media Day 1: Michigan Wolverines with lofty goals for ‘22 season
- Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
- 2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 27, 2022:
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 100° 1894
- Lansing Record Low: 42° 1977
- Jackson Record High: 98º 1955
- Jackson Record Low: 48º 1977
