Lansing man arrested on child pornography charges

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 27-year-old Lansing man accused of possessing child pornography is facing six felony charges.

Michigan State Police said the department opened an investigation into Corey Randall Parks after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to authorities, a search warrant was executed at Parks’ residence, where digital evidence was seized. Parks was arrested and charged Saturday with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Anyone with information regarding possible child exploitation is urged to report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.

