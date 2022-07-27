Jackson Public Schools welcomes new leaders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new principal and dean of students are coming to Jackson Public Schools.

Jackson Public Schools (JPS) announced on Wednesday two major hires, which will put in place a new principal at Cascades Elementary School and a new Dean of Students at South Central Michigan Virtual School.

“Jackson Public Schools is pleased to announce Crescenda Jones as the new Principal at Cascades Elementary School,” administration wrote in an email. “Crescenda brings over 20 years of experience as a teacher, administrator and educational consultant to our community. She has a track record of success and brings strong student & parent engagement skills, systems thinking, teacher development and coaching, and data-driven leadership.”

Jones is a Flint Northwestern High School graduate. She attended Eastern Michigan University to attain her Bachelor’s Degree in Children’s Literature and Communications and completed a Teacher Certification Program. Jones finished her Master’s Degree in 2005 from Marygrove College with a focus in the Art of Teaching and obtained her second Master’s in Educational Leadership in 2013.

“I am truly honored to become a part of the Cascades and JPS community, which has already given me such a warm welcome! In just a few interactions with JPS staff, it is abundantly clear that JPS is a unique and special place to work,” Jones said. " I am eager and excited to begin what promises to be a GREAT year at Cascades Elementary as we work to provide an academic experience for our students that is rigorous, relevant and builds relationships. As your principal, it is important to me that everyone who steps through our doors, staff, students, and parents, are excited to be here!”

At the same time, South Central Michigan Virtual School has hired Clifton Foster as the new Dean of Students.

In 2000, Foster earned his undergraduate degree in Economics and Management from Albion College. He worked for several years in residential treatment programs, then began a career in education in 2003, serving 13 years as a Behavioral Specialist with Battle Creek Public Schools and earning a Masters degree in Educational Leadership from Western Michigan University in 2007.

In 2016, Foster transitioned to the Lansing School District, where he served two years as a Student Services Specialist and four years as a Elementary and Middle School Principal.

“Over the last 20 years, I have had the opportunity to sharpen my skills as a leader and develop a deeper understanding of the importance of building relationships and having those relationships serve as a platform for personal development” said Mr. Foster. “My experience in program development, staff supervision and evaluation, have created environments where people are positioned to do their absolute best to set and achieve goals. I look forward to collaborating my talents, skills and abilities with Jackson Public Schools.”

Jeff Beal is superintendent for Jackson Public Schools.

“I am excited to welcome Clifton Foster to our SCMV Viking family,” Beal said. “His experience and expertise will help our program continue to grow as we provide online education to students in grades k-12 and work with our parents and students to make certain that they are successful no matter where they are learning from.”

