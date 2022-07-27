How augmented reality is changing medicine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An estimated 16 million American adults have chronic back pain and surgeons perform more than one and a half million spine surgeries every year in an effort to bring some relief.

Jennifer Minnear can stand tall without pain for the first time in 27 years. That’s when she fell down a flight of stairs while carrying her 6-month-old baby.

“I just took the brunt of the injury,” Minnear said. “Fell flat on my back on the stairs.”

Minnear’s daughter Rosemary was unharmed, but Minnear injured her spine and her neck, causing years of chronic pain.

“I could be walking and all of a sudden, it just grabs hold of me,” Minnear said.

Since 1999, Minnear has had five spine surgeries. But for the most recent surgery, Dr. Safdar Khan had new technology guiding him: the Augmedics X-Vision Spine System.

Doctors can simultaneously see a computer-generated image of the patient’s spine while looking at the patient on the operating table.

“I can plan out a better surgery because I can see the patient’s anatomy, even before making an incision,” Khan said.

In traditional spine surgeries, doctors refer to x-rays projected on a screen across from the patient.

“In order to place the instrumentation, the surgeon has to look down in real time and then, look up, and then, look down,” Khan said.

With augmented reality headsets, surgeons don’t take their eyes off the patient. Minnear said she felt better as soon as she woke up from surgery. It’s the best her back has felt in more than two decades.

“I’ve never had a recovery like this. Never,” she said.

Khan said he is operating in a more efficient manner with smaller incisions and a more targeted approach, which causes the length of surgery to decrease, which means patients are exposed to less anesthesia.

