GM receives $2.5B loan for construction of battery cell plants

The construction is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs.
General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra announces Tuesday, January 25, 2022 a GM investment of...
General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra announces Tuesday, January 25, 2022 a GM investment of more than $7 billion in four Michigan manufacturing sites that includes building a new Ultium Cells battery cell plant in Lansing and converting the GM Orion Assembly plant to build full-size electric pickups. The investment will create 4,000 new jobs and retain 1,000. Barra made the announcement from the Senate Hearing Room of the Boji Tower in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Steve Fecht for General Motors)(Steve Fecht | Steve Fecht for General Motors)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The US Energy Department plans to lend $2.5 million to a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution.

The loan will go toward the construction of lithium battery cell plants in Michigan, Tennessee, and Ohio.

The loan is part of the Biden administration’s plan to jump-start the electric car market. The agreement is expected to become official in the coming months.

It comes from the US government’s “Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing” loan program.

This is the program’s first new loan since 2010 and is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs.

