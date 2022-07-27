Feds grant collection pause on Michigan unemployment overpayments

LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Many Michiganders who were overpaid by the Unemployment Insurance Agency during the pandemic are getting their debts forgiven.

Others are still on the hook because the federal government is involved.

“Thinking it was going to help me and my children and it turned around and hurt us,” said Suzanne Oberto. “It hurt me.”

Oberto has been getting letters from the Unemployment Insurance Agency claiming she owes nearly $18,840.

The last letter from July 7 said the state will garnish her wages or even sue her to get the money if she doesn’t pay.

“I feel right now very defeated. Like I said, I’m working a lot and I’m barely making it with paying my rent and taking care of my kids. I’m so sorry. And to have that, it’s horrible,” said Oberto.

Oberto collected unemployment for about five months in 2020.

Michigan overpaid thousands of people. Some, like Oberto, were overpaid out of money provided by the federal government. The feds want that money back and have ordered the state to collect it.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday it’s letting Michigan pause some collections through October 31.

Oberto is still waiting to see if she’ll be on the list. She said if not, she’s out of options.

“That’s going to hurt. The next step I’ve thought about, I actually did reach out, and was going to file for bankruptcy because of this,” said Oberto.

Oberto said she didn’t know she was getting overpaid and that she’d do things differently if she had a chance.

“I wish I would’ve had a warning sign saying that was going to happen,” Oberto said. “I never would’ve taken accepted and taken the help.”

The labor department already granted a similar suspension. That expired in May.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer already forgave people for money the state overpaid. That wiped out $480 million worth of overpayments so far this year. She doesn’t have the authority to forgive debts to the federal government. The state is asking the labor department for a waiver.

Those with questions about the suspension or overpayments can go to Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency’s official website and click on the Schedule an Appointment link to speak with a trained staff member.

