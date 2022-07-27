Employer of the Day events are back in person
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Joe Winkiel, business services officer for Capital Area Michigan Works! shares information about what Employer of the Day events are, who is invited and they are celebrating having them back in person in the video attached.
