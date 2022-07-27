Effort to save Moores Park Pool takes step forward

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Moores Park Pool was a summertime staple in Lansing for nearly a century. It has since filled with leaves since closing in 2019.

There’s new life for the effort to save Lansing’s historic pool just in time for its 100th anniversary. While the city isn’t going to pay for the repairs the pool will need, but it is going to spend $118,000 for construction documents.

March 26, 2021: Moores Park pool rehab assessment report complete, two options presented

Dale Schrader, with the Friends of Moores Park Pool, said it’s a small step towards a much bigger picture.

“This really did help us,” Schrader said. “It breathed new light into the whole fundraising process and we’re ready to get started again.”

Construction documents will outline every single detail down to the last water pipe. This will help contractors figure out how much money it will take to restore the piece of history. This move will also make it easier for the Friends of Moores Park Pool to go out and raise money for the restoration.

The current estimate puts repairs around $5 million.

For Schrader, saving this piece of history means saving a piece of his childhood. When the pool closed in 2019, it seemed like it would stay closed forever.

“It was sad because at the time it closed, it was one of the oldest continuously operating public swimming pools in the United States,” Schrader said. “So it was kind of a sad moment.”

The pool was designed by city engineer Wesley Bintz and opened in August of 1922. It’s one of the only surviving pools out of the 150 he designed across the country. The pool was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.

Like Shrader, John Jackson remembers summer days at the pool with his siblings.

“Those were the days you could walk a block and a half unsupervised. We went down there and we’d come back for lunch and then we’d turn right around and get the afternoon shift too,” said Jackson.

He told News 10 the pool felt like the neighborhood babysitter. In those days, keys to the pool cost a dime. Jackson would trade his dime in for ice-cream.

Much of the original structure remains and groups are trying to keep it that way. Schrader walked with his wife and dog down the historic field stone walk way, the same path he’d take to the pool.

“This is a stairway that leads down to the river trail. This is field stone rock all of this is 100 years old,” Schrader said. “It’s beautifully preserved.”

The pool wasn’t just a great place to have fun. The pool helped kids learn how to swim and with summers getting hotter, Schrader worries kids today don’t have the same access to learn how to swim. Now, the pool is finally getting some attention, even if its only on paper.

“It was such a big part of the neighborhood and I think it still can be a big part of the neighborhood and Lansing overall.” said Jackson.

Jackson is hopeful Lansing kids will be able to enjoy the pool like he did.

Schrader said the fight to preserve the pool doesn’t stop here. He envisions what it will look like when it’s back to its glory.

“I just picture this being restored and people hanging out here, having their families and spending social time together.”

The Friends of Moores Park Pool said they’ll release more details about fundraising in Mid-August once more plans are made.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.