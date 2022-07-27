Advertisement

DOJ: Warren Buffett’s mortgage company redlined in Philly

FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Pennsylvania mortgage company owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett discriminated against potential Black and Latino homebuyers in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware, the Department of Justice said Wednesday, in what they are calling the second-largest redlining settlement in history.

Trident Mortgage Co., a division of Berkshire Hathaway, deliberately avoided writing mortgages in minority-majority neighborhoods in West Philadelphia; Camden, New Jersey; and in Wilmington, Delaware; the DOJ and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in their settlement with Trident. As part of the agreement with the DOJ and the CFPB, Trident will have to set aside $20 million to make loans in underserved neighborhoods.

The DOJ alleged that employees of Trident, which stopped writing mortgages in 2020, made racist comments about making loans to Black homebuyers, calling certain neighborhoods “ghettos” and one manager of Trident was photographed posing in front of the Confederate Flag.

“Trident’s unlawful redlining activity denied communities of color equal access to residential mortgages, stripped them of the opportunity to build wealth, and devalued properties in their neighborhoods,” said Kristen Clarke, an assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, in a prepared statement.

Trident’s parent company, HomeServices of America, didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash on July 26, 2022 closed the ramp to US-127 in Lansing.
US-127 ramp in Lansing blocked by 45,000 pounds of steel from overturned semi
Man dies at Faster Horses Festival in Mid-Michigan
Traffic alert: Residents asked to avoid Cedar Street, Willoughby Road in Lansing due to collision
The intersection of Marsh and Haslett roads in Haslett was closed due to a July 22, 2022 crash.
Meridian Township Police identify driver, seek tips in fatal motorcycle crash
Capital Region International Airport adds new airline for non-stop flights to Orlando

Latest News

Police were called to the McDonald’s in South Burlington on Sunday evening for a disturbance.
McDonald’s in Vermont evacuated after employee throws live ammo on hot grill, police say
President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone. The...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks after testing negative for COVID-19, ending ‘strict isolation’
AR-15-style firearms mimic the look of military-style weapons.
AR-15-style guns brought in over $1 billion in 10 years, House probe finds
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested
The construction is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs.
GM receives $2.5B loan for construction of battery cell plants