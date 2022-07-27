Advertisement

Breslin Center to host COVID vaccine clinic for residents 6 months and older

Breslin Center to host COVID vaccine clinic for residents 6 months and older
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department is teaming up with Michigan State University to host a COVID vaccine clinic at the Breslin Center.

July 26, 2022: Michigan reports 19,653 new COVID cases, 137 deaths over past 7 days

The vaccine clinic will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for individuals ages 6 months and older.

Walk-ins are available, but you can make an appointment on the Ingham County Health Department’s official website here.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A rollover crash on July 26, 2022 closed the ramp to US-127 in Lansing.
US-127 ramp in Lansing blocked by 45,000 pounds of steel from overturned semi
Man dies at Faster Horses Festival in Mid-Michigan
Traffic alert: Residents asked to avoid Cedar Street, Willoughby Road in Lansing due to collision
Michigan State Police investigating a July 26, 2022 crash that hospitalized three people.
3 hospitalized after vehicle rear-ends stopped semi on I-96
Capital Region International Airport adds new airline for non-stop flights to Orlando

Latest News

Martie Salt explains how augmented reality is revolutionizing spinal surgery.
How augmented reality is changing medicine
mental health support
Your Health: Supporting your child’s mental health
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 19,653 new cases, 137 deaths over past 7 days
hospital oxygen tank
Your Health: Oxygen therapy and ulcerative colitis