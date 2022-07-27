Breslin Center to host COVID vaccine clinic for residents 6 months and older
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department is teaming up with Michigan State University to host a COVID vaccine clinic at the Breslin Center.
The vaccine clinic will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for individuals ages 6 months and older.
Walk-ins are available, but you can make an appointment on the Ingham County Health Department’s official website here.
