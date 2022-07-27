Advertisement

Body of Michigan man missing since Sunday found

Logan Sweet
Logan Sweet(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police confirmed the body of Logan Thayer Sweet was found Wednesday afternoon.

Sweet was reported missing Tuesday. He was last seen Sunday at a concert at the Listening Room in Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police troopers used a helicopter Tuesday to search the area of Burnips and Dorr townships, northwest of Wayland. Residents of Allegan County were asked to check their fields and to review home surveillance footage to see if they captured a motorcycle.

Authorities said Sweet’s body was found Wednesday by a Good Samaritan, who had joined to assist in the search efforts.

Police believe Sweet had left the roadway, drove into a wooded area and struck a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

