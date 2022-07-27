Big rate hike to slow inflation makes borrowing more expensive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Federal Reserve raised rates three-quarter of a percentage point, or 0.75% last month, and again Wednesday - the two largest increases since 1994.

Read: Fed imposes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation

The goal is to slow inflation down, but economists are worried that higher rates could also trigger a recession.

It’s going to be even more expensive to buy a house and for those carrying any credit card debt, that’ll get worse too. For years, Americans have been able to borrow money at a very low rate. That meant there was a lot of competition for home and business loans.

“And now with those rates going higher, it makes it a lot harder for families to want to borrow. And also it’s making a lot of business owners not have busines history and the financials in order to borrow,” said Kaben Clauson, co-founder of Pigeon Loans.

Clauson said that’s leaving a lot of people with a lot less options.

“Essentially the bar to borrowing money has become much higher,” said Clauson.

“They’re going to lose some buying power. So, if they’re in the market to buy a house that costs $250,000 with today’s rate hike, they’re going to wind up paying an extra $170 a month,” said Antonio James, Realtor at Keller Williams Realty in Lansing.

And that’s impacting new home buyers the most. James said it’s a good time to make sure your pre-approval letter is still in tact while you’re out shopping for a home.

Current homeowners who haven’t used their equity before the rate hike are impacted by this, too.

“If you were looking to consolidate things like credit cards, auto loans, things like that, or take out cash for things like home improvements - that’s going to be a little more expensive to do,” said James.

Even though interest rates have increased, James said the housing market across the state is still pretty healthy and people may start to make more interest on any investments they have.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.