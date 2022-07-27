Advertisement

3 men granted new trials in 2007 killing of Flint-area teen

The Michigan Supreme Court has thrown out the murder convictions of three people in the fatal shooting of a Flint-area teenager in 2007
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after the death of a man in custody with the Crestview Police Department last year.(MGN)
By AP
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out the murder convictions of three people in the fatal shooting of a Flint-area teenager in 2007, saying their rights were violated when authorities failed to share favorable evidence with defense lawyers.

The evidence was a transcript of an interview between police and a 15-year-old boy who was a witness for prosecutors. It didn't turn up until 2014, long after the trial, when a public records request was filed.

The transcript didn't match what the teen had subsequently said at trial, inconsistencies that defense lawyers could have raised to attack his credibility, the Supreme Court said.

Lawyers had only a police-created summary of the interview.

The testimony was “central to the prosecution’s case, and the suppressed transcript would have significantly undermined it,” the court said in a 4-3 opinion written by Chief Justice Bridget McCormack.

“The defendants have demonstrated a reasonable probability that had it been disclosed, the result of the trial would have been different,” she wrote.

In 2007, Robert Person, 14, was fatally shot on a street corner in Burton, near Flint. Kino Christian, 43, and Joshun Edwards, 42, are serving life prison terms while C’Quan Hinton, 32, is serving at least 34 years in custody.

Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah agreed with defense lawyers that the transcript would have been favorable. But he noted that the lawyers had found other ways to try to impeach the witness' testimony.

Farah also said prosecutors presented other evidence against Christian, Edwards and Hinton.

Most Read

A rollover crash on July 26, 2022 closed the ramp to US-127 in Lansing.
US-127 ramp in Lansing blocked by 45,000 pounds of steel from overturned semi
Man dies at Faster Horses Festival in Mid-Michigan
Traffic alert: Residents asked to avoid Cedar Street, Willoughby Road in Lansing due to collision
The intersection of Marsh and Haslett roads in Haslett was closed due to a July 22, 2022 crash.
Meridian Township Police identify driver, seek tips in fatal motorcycle crash
Capital Region International Airport adds new airline for non-stop flights to Orlando

Latest News

File photo of police tape.
Western Michigan boy dies day after mom shot him, herself
Sponsor Logos
Hobbled by chip shortages, GM net income slides 40% in Q2
Generic graphic
Michigan medical students protest anti-abortion speaker
Flint Water Plant
Defense seeks sanctions against state in Flint water case