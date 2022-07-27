14-year-old boy dies in collision involving stopped semi on I-96
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 14-year-old boy died Tuesday night due to injuries he sustained in a collision.
The crash happened Tuesday morning on I-96 on in Kent County. Police said three people were hospitalized with serious injuries.
According to authorities, a sedan drove into the back of a semi truck that had stopped for construction traffic back-up between Morse Lake and Whitneyville roads.
Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a 14-year-old boy involved in the crash died Tuesday night.
Information on the two others injured in the crash were not released at the time.
A 14-year-old male passenger, who was involved in this crash, died last night as a result of his injuries. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.— @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) July 27, 2022
Related:
- Michigan State Police seek missing man - Residents asked to check security cameras, fields
- Jackson Public Schools welcomes new leaders
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.