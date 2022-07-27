14-year-old boy dies in collision involving stopped semi on I-96

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 14-year-old boy died Tuesday night due to injuries he sustained in a collision.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on I-96 on in Kent County. Police said three people were hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to authorities, a sedan drove into the back of a semi truck that had stopped for construction traffic back-up between Morse Lake and Whitneyville roads.

Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a 14-year-old boy involved in the crash died Tuesday night.

Information on the two others injured in the crash were not released at the time.

A 14-year-old male passenger, who was involved in this crash, died last night as a result of his injuries. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) July 27, 2022

